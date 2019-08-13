Tripura: 88 NLFT members surrender, govt assures all help for living

Dhalai (Tripura) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Days after signing a settlement agreement with the government, 88 members of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-SD) surrendered here on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

"I welcome the surrendered members of NLFT who have chosen the path of obeying the Constitution of India and abjuring the path of violence for a peaceful living. Gov't will extend all help to them according to rehabilitation policies for a smoothly living in the mainstream," the Chief Minister tweeted.An NLFT (SD) member said he is hopeful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do good for Tripura state."88 members surrendered today. And with family, it was over 100. We want a good environment, schools and hospitals from the state. Each and every person wants peace. We left home just to fight for the indigenous people of the state," he told ANI."When Narendra Modi ji came forward to talk, we agreed to his appeal and talked with the government and signed an agreement. We have seen the whole country is developing under the leadership of Narendra Modi ji. We are hopeful that they will do good for the state," he added.The members also surrendered their weapons including pistols, rifles, and phones.This comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Tripura government signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the banned insurgency group. NLFT (SD) has agreed to join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India.After the agreement was signed on August 10, the Chief Minister tweeted: "NLFT has decided to join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India. 88 cadres have decided to surrender with weapons. Our State Government will help them in housing, recruitment and education.""I welcome the decision by NLFT and glad to inform you all that, A memorandum of settlement has been signed by @mygovindia, Gov't of Tripura & NLFT. NLFT has been involved in violence activities previously & is banned since 1997,now they have agreed to abjure the path of violence," he said in another tweet. (ANI)