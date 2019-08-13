Tripura: 88 NLFT militants to surrender today, will join mainstream as per MoU signed with govt

Dhalai (Tripura) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Days after signing a settlement agreement with the government, 88 militants of the National Liberation Force of Tripura (NLFT- SD) on Tuesday will surrender before Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at Chandraipara Class XII School ground in Ambassa here.

Deputy Chief Minister M Jishnu Dev Barman, MP Rebati Tripura, MLA Parimal Debbarma, MLA Rampada Jamatia and DGP Rajib Singh will also be present on the occasion.



This comes days after the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Tripura government signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the banned insurgency group. NLFT (SD) has agreed to join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India.

After the agreement was signed on August 10, the Chief Minister tweeted: "NLFT has decided to join the mainstream and abide by the Constitution of India. 88 cadres have decided to surrender with weapons. Our State Government will help them in housing, recruitment and education."

"I welcome the decision by NLFT and glad to inform you all that, A memorandum of settlement has been signed by @mygovindia, Gov't of Tripura & NLFT. NLFT has been involved in violence activities previously & is banned since 1997,now they have agreed to abjure the path of violence," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

