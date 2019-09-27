Tripura: BJP candidate leading by over 4,800 votes in Badharghat by-polls

Badharghat (Tripura) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Mimi Majumder is leading by a margin of over 4,800 votes in the Badharghat Assembly by-poll where counting began on Friday.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) trends after six rounds of counting, the BJP candidate is leading with 16,848 per cent of the votes. The closest second was Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Bulti Biswas with 12,045 per cent of the votes.



Congress candidate Ratan Chandra Das only received 7,050 votes. (ANI)

