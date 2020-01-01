Tripura: CM celebrates New Year at old-age home in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday visited the state-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Old Age Home at Narsingarh in the outskirts of the capital to celebrate the New Year.

Chief Minister Deb interacted with the inmates and later took part in the birthday celebration of an octogenarian lady for whom a birthday party was organised. The Chief Minister also distributed shawls and had his lunch with them."Starting the New Year with the blessings from the elders is our tradition. I have an elderly person at my home -- my mother. She blesses me every day. So, on this New Year day, I came here to seek blessings from the elderly people, who live here," Deb told ANI.The Chief Minister further said that the inmates would get Rs 1,000 as a monthly social allowance in the form of Old Age pension, which will be increased to Rs 2,000 in phases."Here, a total of 49 elderly people live. I came to spend some time among them. I pray for their good health and hope that with their blessings I can take Tripura to the path of development and achieve our goal," added Chief Minister Deb. (ANI)