Tripura: CM distributes 50 heifers, to give 10,000 cows in all to meet milk requirements

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a bid to make Tripura self-sufficient in milk production, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday distributed 50 heifers among farmers, 36 artificial insemination (AI) kits and bicycles among youths.

"Tripura is not self-sufficient in the production of milk. There is a milk-related sector of around Rs 1,100 crore but most of that money is drained out of the state. To keep this money within the state, no big investment is required by the state government," said Deb, while addressing a gathering here.

The Chief Minister said that it can be achieved by helping locals set up their own small units throughout the state."Just distribution of animals like calves, piglets or birds by the Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) is not enough. There should also be a provision for monitoring on what happened with the animals and birds which were distributed," added Deb.The Chief Minister said that one and a half years back, he was criticized on social media for suggesting the youths of the state not to run after politicians for government jobs, but should become self-employed by starting their own ventures under the ARDD."It is now being realised," added Deb.He said that after the BJP came to power in the state, Tripura's milk production has increased by 9,260 metric tonne.According to officials, the state government has a plan to provide 10,000 cows among 5,000 families in the state to increase milk production.ARDD Minister Santana Chakma, who was also present at the distribution event, said some 2,340 beneficiaries have been selected for fodder production and for them free government-sponsored training is also going on. (ANI)