Tripura: Police recover 197 kg marijuana in joint operation with BSF

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) along the state's border with Assam, police have recovered 197 kilograms of dry marijuana (ganja) from an ambulance.

"There was specific information about an ambulance being used for the last few days for illegal transportation of ganja. The packets of dry ganja were hidden in various cavities in the vehicle. The weight of the recovered ganja is 197 kilogram," said Krishnadhan Sarkar, officer-in-charge of the Kadamtala police station on Sunday.



He, however, added that the driver and other occupants of the ambulance managed to flee when they were intercepted.

The police have registered a case, and have launched a search operation for the culprits. (ANI)

