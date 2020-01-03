Tripura: Two Bangladeshi, two Turkish nationals sent to 6-days police remand for ATM hacking

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): A local court here has sent two Bangladeshi and two Turkish nationals to six-day police remand in connection with an ATM hacking case.

The accused were arrested two months ago by Barrackpore police of West Bengal.

The accused have been identified as Hakan Zanburkan, Fettah Aldemir (both Turkish nationals) and Mohammad Hannan, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam (Bangladeshi nationals).



According to Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) in-charge Bidyut Sutradhar, the hackers managed to steal more than Rs 50 lakh cash from ATMs by installing cloning devices in the machines in November last year. (ANI)

