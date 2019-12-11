Tripura: Women detained for protesting against CAB 2019 in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Police detained some women agitators on Wednesday for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Agartala in the morning.

The women raised slogans against the central government and demanded that the state should be kept out of the purview of the Bill.



"We want justice. This is not right. We do not want the Bill to be implemented here,' said one of the women protesters.

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The cut-off date for getting citizenship under the bill is December 31, 2014.

It was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes where 391 members were present and voting. (ANI)

