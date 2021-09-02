Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigns

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 2 (ANI): Tripura Legislate Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigned from his post on Thursday.



He submitted his resignation to Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen.

According to Das, the two names which are in the race for the post of Speaker are present Deputy Speaker Biswabandhu Sen and MLA Ratan Chakraborty.

Speaking to ANI after tendering his resignation, Das said, "I have been requesting for long to relieve me from the responsibility. I am a person who is expert in building organisation. I am grateful that BJP has relieved me from the post. I want the party to become strong. However, I have not resigned from my MLA post and the membership of the BJP." (ANI)

