Tripura: BJP state unit meets amid talks of party MLAs getting closer to TMC

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 17 (ANI): Amid speculations of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs in Tripura getting closer to Trinamool Congress (TMC), a marathon meeting of the BJP state unit took place on Thursday at its party headquarters in Agartala in the presence of central leaders, for the second day in a row.



It is learnt that the main purpose of the series of meetings is to patch up the chronic factional feud in the party state unit.



Meanwhile, BJP state president Dr Manik Saha, accepting the differences among the BJP MLAs, said, "We are a family, in family sometimes it happens. I can say it has been sorted out yesterday."



However, on the question of rebel MLAs getting in touch with the TMC, the BJP president said, "I do not have any idea about this."



BJP's national general secretary B L Santhosh and organisational general secretary of Tripura, Phanindranath Sharma along with both MPs, all ministers, including Deputy CM Jishnu Deb Varma, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and BJP state president, were present in the meeting.



Earlier today, a crucial meeting of the BJP core committee was also organised with the central leadership.



Meanwhile, BJP dissident MLAs including former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman, Asish Das, Asish Saha, DC Hrangkhawal, Burba Mohan Tripura and Ramprashad Paul were also present in meeting with the central leadership last night. (ANI)

