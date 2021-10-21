Tripura civic body election dates likely to be announced tomorrow

According to sources, voting will be held in the last week of November 2021.The Tripura government had delayed the polls for all 20 civic bodies. The tenure for most of the bodies ended on December 21 last year. Since then, the elections of the civic bodies are pending due to the COVID pandemic.Tripura has a total of 20 urban local bodies comprising 13 municipal councils, six Nagar panchayats and one municipal corporation.The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also commenced its preparation for the civic polls by mobilising the organizational setup.In view of the upcoming civic body election preparation, the BJP core commitee meeting was held in the party's state headquarters in Agartala on Thursday.BJP national secretary and Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar said today's meeting was on the agenda of the upcoming civic body election. The party also discussed strategy for the upcoming polls.Besides Sonkar, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, state BJP chief Dr Manik Shah, state general secretary Fadinder Nath Sharma along MLA's were present in Thursday's core commitee meeting. (ANI)