Tripura CM Biplab Deb is a useless fellow, says TMC MP Sushmita Dev after attack on her car

Earlier on Friday, the cars of TMC MP and her supporters were allegedly vandalised by unknown people in Amtali near Agartala. TMC alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are behind the attack."During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars. They beat our workers. It is clear that BJP is 'Bharatiya Gunda Party'. Chief Minister Biplab Deb is giving them protection. The attackers did not even bother to cover their faces. Chief Minister is a useless fellow," Dev told ANI.Amtali Police lodged a complaint and an investigation is underway."At around 1.30 pm we got information that two cars were attacked by unknown miscreants. Our four officers moved there immediately and rescued them (TMC workers). They lodged a complaint, we will register it and will probe," Siddhartha Kar, Officer-in-charge Amtali police station told ANI.TMC and BJP are at loggerheads as the former seeks to come to power in the state in the next assembly polls slated for 2023. (ANI)