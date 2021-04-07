Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tests Covid positive

Deb tweeted: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the Covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe."

The Chief Minister during the last few weeks attended a large number of election rallies and events in connection with the April 6 polling to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, which in terms of political significance is the second important constitutional and political institution after Tripura assembly.

Doctors suspect that Deb might have been infected by coronavirus during the election campaign. A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that all his official and personal programmes were cancelled for an indefinite period.

--IANS

sc/skp/