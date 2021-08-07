Tripura CM makes narrow escape after speeding vehicle comes closer, three youths nabbed

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had reportedly a narrow escape from an accident after vigil security personnel noticed a speeding vehicle approaching him, said the police.



"The incident took place at IGM Chowmuhani on Thursday at around 11 PM when the Chief Minister was proceeding towards his official residence after completing his night walk," said Jayanta Karmakar, officer-in-charge (OC) West Agartala police station.

Though the CM was unhurt, a police sub-inspector (SI) Rajib Adhikari was injured in the incident, police informed.

Meanwhile, the police chased and managed to stop the rashly driven car with registration number TR01-0356 at around a kilometre away from the Ker Chowmuhani area and arrested three youths from the seized vehicle.

The accused were identified as Subham Saha, (27) resident of Kashari Patty, Aman Saha (25) resident of Ramthakur Sangha and Gairik Ghosh (24) resident of Rabindrapally apartment, police added.

The police said that the vehicle is owned by Prantosh Saha, father of Subham Saha and during the time of the incident was driven by Gairik Ghosh.

"The three men were brought to West Agartala police station and a case under section 279, 427, 353, 332 and 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 181 and 184 of Motor Vehicles (MV) Act was filed against them," said Jayanta Karmakar.

All three youths were produced before the court and they were sent for 14 days jail remand, police informed. (ANI)

