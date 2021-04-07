Tripura CM tests positive for COVID-19

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 7 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.



"I have been tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated myself at home as per the advice of doctors. I request everyone to please follow all the covid appropriate behaviour and stay safe," tweeted Tripura CM.

Meanwhile, India has reported over 1.15 lakh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country recorded 1,15,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this fresh surge, the total number of infections has reached 1,28,01,785. (ANI)