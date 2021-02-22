Tripura CM to take part in poll campaign in Bengal

Agartala, Feb 22 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb will attend several election related events and rallies in West Bengal, officials and party sources said on Monday.

An official of the CM's Secretariat said that Deb during his three-day stay in Bengal would attend several road shows, Rath Yatra and poll related events on Tuesday and Wednesday in the North 24 Parganas district in the election bound state.