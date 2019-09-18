Tripura Congress Chief threatens to quit

Barman's close aide claims that the General Secretary has asked him to withdraw his support to a petition on the NRC in the Supreme Court.

The erstwhile Member of Royal Clan Pradyut Deb Barman has supported a petition demanding implementation of the NRC in the state. The petition is filed by the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) and Tripura People's Front.

The differences between the two leaders are deep as Luizinho Falerio is trying to appoint former BJP members on key post, said a source close to Barman.

Pradyot Deb Barman tweeted, "I have remained the same Pradyot and I have tried to stop dishonest and criminals from running the party, stopped collection in the name of 'chanda' (donation). Sadly in this fight many times I felt that except for the 'mahila' and young members, most Senior leaders felt otherwise." Both the factions are trying to get audience of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi. Pradyot Deb Barman was appointed by Rahul Gandhi in February 2019 , after the BJP swept to power in the state. The saffron party routed the longest serving Left government.