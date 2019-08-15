Tripura connecting through Bangladesh to boost economy: CM

"Gradual development of road, railway and waterway connectivities between Tripura and the rest of the country through Bangladesh is being done. Most of the construction work is to be completed by this year end.

"Also, the Agartala airport is being expanded so that bigger aircraft can land there," the Chief Minister said after unfurling the national flag at the Independence Day function held at the Assam Rifles ground here on Thursday.

For Tripura, which is a land locked state, connectivity through Bangladesh would reduce travel time, and offer opportunities to increase trade with Bangladesh as well as with the other states of the country.

The Chief Minister in his speech mentioned several development programmes being carried out by his government. He said his government, under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, has undertaken a roadmap for the self-employment of the youth of Tripura. "By March next year, 37,000 youth would be trained under the skill development mission so that they can start business in rubber, tourism and bamboo sectors. The state government has also undertaken several schemes for the development of agriculture and economic upliftment of the farmers," Biplab Deb said. He said that since last year, the state government has been making efforts to increase the profitability for farmers, like exporting Tripura's juicy and high-quality pineapple, increasing the price of Tripura's tea for outside markets. The Chief Minister said that due to the positive steps of the state government, the credit-deposit (CD) ratio of banks in Tripura has increased by 18 per cent from 48 per cent in the 16-month rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. Praising Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Biplab Deb said that to improve the quality of education, the state government has introduced the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum from this academic year. The Chief Minister, who also holds the home portfolio, said that to improve law and order, 261 bikes were provided to the police to do beat policing. "Crime against women has reduced by 10 per cent after the BJP government came to power in March last year," he claimed. He also said that the state government would provide Rs 200 per month to those families residing along important roads and national highways for maintaining and protecting roadside plantations. "This Rs 200 would be given to 200,000 families during the current financial year and the money would be deposited directly into the bank account of a senior woman member of the family," he said. Independence Day was observed across Tripura with numerous functions, including cultural and sporting events.