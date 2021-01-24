Tripura: Cycle rally to mark birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose

Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 24 (ANI): To mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, people participated in a cycle rally organised by Agartala Cycloholics near Ramnagar Road in Agartala on Saturday.



Many youngsters were seen cycling on the road with enthusiasm to mark Netaji's birth anniversary and spread awareness about cycling.

Speaking to ANI, Gopesh Debnath, team leader of Agartala Cycloholics said, "Today, we are celebrating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday. As a tribute, we wish to spread awareness about the importance of cycling. I feel that the roads in Agartala are very congested. This is because there are a lot of vehicles on roads which leads to the rise of global warming."

"Thus, to reduce pollution and to increase afforestation in the state, I along with my team have gathered here to protect the environment via cycling," he added.

Sarnalika, a participant told ANI, "For us, Bose was a revolutionary freedom fighter. Inspired by Bose, I wish to create a revolution by inspiring people to opt for cycling. Cycling is not only good for our health but also reduces global warming."

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident. (ANI)

