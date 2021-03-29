  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Tripura: Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, one arrested

Tripura: Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized, one arrested

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 29th, 2021, 05:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Sub-Divisional Police Officer Priya Madhuri Majumder (centre) and tehe seized drugs. (Photo/ANI)

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Tripura Police on Sunday arrested a man in the Western Tripura district's Narayanpur area and seized drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakhs from his residence.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Priya Madhuri Majumder, the raid at the residence of accused Bhaskar Das resulted in the seizure of 40 kilograms of dry ganja and other narcotics.
"We conducted a raid around 3 pm based on a tipoff from a bordering village in Western Narayanpur. 2,200 Yaba tablets, 153 cough syrup bottles and 40 kg of dry ganja were seized from a house. The owner of the house has been arrested," Majumdar said.
A case has been registered under the NDPS act and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features