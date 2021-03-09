Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi

Speaking through video conference, PM Modi said, "Tripura is emerging as a role model among the big states that don't have double-engine governments. The governments who waste their time quarrelling with Delhi are also realising. Once a power-deficit state, Tripura is now a power surplus state."He further said Tripura was "pushed back by the strike culture for many years" by the earlier governments."Tripura, which was pushed back by the strike culture for many years, is now working for Ease of Doing Business. Where industries had come to the brink of closure, there is now space for new industries and investments," he said.While laying the foundation stone of multiple projects in Tripura, the Prime Minister pointed, "For the first time, the purchase of farm produce on MSP (minumum support price) has been ensured in Tripura. People working under MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) are now getting Rs 205 per day instead of Rs 135 per day."During the inauguration of 'Maitri Setu', Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Opening of any bridge is testimony to Bangladesh government's continued commitment to support our neighbour India in strengthening connectivity in the region, particularly for Northeast India."According to an earlier statement by the Indian Prime Minster's Office the bridge 'Maitri Setu' has been built over the Feni river, which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd in India at a project cost of Rs 133 crore."The 1.9 Km long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people-to-people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the 'Gateway of North East' with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kms from Sabroom," the release read.PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom."It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North-East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh," the release read.This comes ahead of PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh in later part of March. According to sources, he will be visiting Dhaka on March 26 and 27. (ANI)