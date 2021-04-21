Tripura imposes night curfew in Agartala from Thursday

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 21 (ANI): As the whole country is witnessing spike in COVID-19 cases, the Tripura government has announced a night curfew in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



The night curfew across the AMC area will begin from Thursday (tomorrow). The timing of the curfew will be 10 pm to 5 am.

According to the order issued on Tuesday by the chief secretary Manoj Kumar, Section 144 of the CrPC will remain imposed in AMC area and exams related to recruitment will be postponed.

The night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 5 am in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area with effect from April 22. Medical and other emergency needs and persons to maintain essential services like health, police, security, power supply, drinking water supply, etc. may be exempted.

"In view of a serious COVID situation, job-related physical examinations and tests will stand postponed. This will include written examination by Joint Recruitment Board of Manpower and Employment Department and physical test of IR battalion," the order added.

However, in n closed spaces, a maximum of 50per cent of the seating/hall capacity should be allowed for any social, cultural, entertainment or political gathering with a ceiling of 100 persons. In open spaces, higher numbers may be allowed based on the size of the ground space with a ceiling of 200 persons.

In addition to it, wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing and provision of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory. The organisers will deploy sufficient number of volunteers/ staff to regulate the crowd and enforcement of norms of social distancing and wearing of masks. Prior permission for all such gatherings may be obtained from district/police administration.

Maximum 100 persons may be allowed in marriage/ birthday and other social functions both in public or private places.

Maximum 20 persons should be allowed in funeral last rites related gathering. Movie halls/ Multiplexes will function at 50 per cent capacity.

Persons above the age of 65 years are advised to remain indoors unless required to go for essential services. Others may be advised to curtail unnecessary movement and avoid crowded places. (ANI)

