Tripura: Nine drug peddlers arrested, drugs worth over 30 lakh seized

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 15 (ANI): The Tripura police arrested 9 drug peddlers and seized around 23 grams of brown sugar and 60 kgs of ganja from two locations in Agartala on Wednesday.



According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Dr Ramesh Yadav, the total value of the seized drugs including 23 grams of brown sugar and 60 kgs ganja will be between Rs 30 to 40 lakh.

"One four-wheeler, two bikes, six mobiles, and cash Rs 1.3 lakh were also seized," Yadav said.

Yadav further said that a case has been registered against the arrested drug peddlers in accordance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"During last one month, around 150 people have been arrested for being involved with drug peddling," the SDPO added. (ANI)

