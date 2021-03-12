Tripura police detains one person for possessing drugs worth Rs 50 lakh

Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 12 (ANI): One person was detained for allegedly possessing brown sugar and narcotic drug capsules worth Rs 50 lakh from Tripura's Binpara area, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Divisional Police Officer Piya Madhuri Majumder said, at least 10,000 narcotic drug capsules were recovered from the detainee's house."We have seized 10,000 Spasmo-Proxyvon capsules from detainee's house. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway," said the SDPO, Airport Police Station. (ANI)