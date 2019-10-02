Tripura remembers Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

Deb led a huge 'prabhat-ferry' (procession in the morning) here and participated in 'Shramdan' (work for the society) and 'Swachhata Abhijan' (cleanliness campaign).

Deb, who is also the President of Tripura state Bharatiya Janata Party, while addressing a seminar urged the people to participate in the state government's mission to create a 'Swachha Tripura' (clean Tripura).

"Gandhiji's dream of self-reliance through self-employment is still a reality of the present time.

"I urge upon all to be self-employed or job creator by using either tourism, cultivation of fish, other products, poultry, manufacturing, food processing and many other productive and business activities," he added.

On the occasion, the first 'Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Award' was conferred on renowned Gandhian, late Chitta Ranjan Deb, who died in October last year at the age of 87 years. The opposition Congress also organised a 'Padyatra' (foot march) and various other programmes on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The party will continue to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Father of the Nation till October 9.