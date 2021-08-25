Tripura students happy to be back in schools, which reopen in state for classes 6-12

Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 25 (ANI): Students in Tripura schools, which have resumed classes for students of classes 6-12 from Wednesday expressed their happiness at getting back to school. The state has recorded a dip in COVID-19 test positivity rate.



Sampriti Karmakar, a student of Bani Vidyapith Girls H.S. School said she was happy to return to school for offline classes, as she faced difficulties during online classes.

"From today our school has started again and after many days we are back to our classes. We entered the school after sanitizing our hands. We are happy to be here, we had online classes but that was often disturbed due to poor internet connectivity. Moreover, offline classes are more helpful for us and we are able to meet our friends," said Sampriti Karmakar, a school student.

"From today all schools are open from class six to twelve. We are maintaining the Covid SOPs and guidelines of the education department. Class six to nine is taking place between 8 AM to 11 AM and classes nine to twelve is taking place between 12 PM to 3 PM. We had taken some precautions beside cleaning and sanitizing the classes and the school premises. For everyone, be it student or teacher it is mandatory to wear a mask, maintain distance and use hand sanitisers. After many days the students are back to the classes and we have noticed huge enthusiasm among them and we are also trying to fulfil the gap or loss they face due to this." Yoshada Riang, Headmistress, Bani Vidyapith Girls H.S. School

"All these days, the schools were closed due to the Corona pandemic situation and there were online classes. The students faced a lot of problems due to poor net connection and missed many classes. But from today, offline classes have resumed in the schools and I feel it will be helpful for the students." Kabita Das Sutradhar a Parent said.

According to a notification the state government decided to reopen schools after the decline in COVID-19 cases in the state. The decision to reopen Tripura schools has been taken after approval of the State Disaster Management Authority.

(ANI)