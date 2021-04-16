'Troops' withdrawal need to coincide with Afghan peace'

Islamabad, April 16 (IANS) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that it is important that the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan coincides with progress in the peace process.

Pakistan believes there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said while responding to media queries about the US decision to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan before September 11, reports Xinhua news agency.