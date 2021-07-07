Tropical depression makes landfall in China

Beijing, July 7 (IANS) A tropical depression from the South China Sea made landfall in the coastal area of the Lingshui Li Autonomous County in Hainan province on Wednesday, according to local weather authorities.

Roll-on and roll-off passenger ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait have been suspended since 3 p.m. Tuesday, and passenger rail services to and from the southern island province were also halted, reports Xinhua news agency.