Tropical storm Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique

According to the state television TVM, after making landfall on Saturday, the storm evolved into the category of cyclone over the Indian Ocean, bringing bad weather to the cities and causing the interruption of telecommunications, transportation, electricity and water, reports Xinhua news agency.

Maputo, Jan 24 (IANS) Tropical storm Eloise has made landfall in central Mozambique with strong winds and intense rains, leaving a trail of destruction in the cities of Beira, Manica and Quelimane.

"The bad weather left some houses without a roof, trees and electric poles overturned and advertising signs on the floor and there is no movement of people and cars on the streets," said the television reporter in Beira, showing images of destruction.

A statement from the National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) indicated that the expected rains for the province of Sofala could be over 200 mm in 24 hours.

Flights for the affected provinces have already been cancelled as a precautionary measure.

The intense rain caused by the storm brought down the bridge over the Save River, an important land crossing that connects the centre and north of the country, interrupting the traffic.

Eloise made landfall in the same area that was hit by the highly destructive cyclone Idai less than two years ago, which left more than 1,300 people dead and many more missing.

It is expected to weaken but could bring heavy rains to neighbouring countries, including Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana.

