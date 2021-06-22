Tropical storm kills 14 people in Alabama

Washington, June 22 (IANS) At least 14 people were killed in the US state of Alabama after tropical storm Claudette made landfall with strong winds and heavy rains state Alabama.

Claudette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

However, the weather service issued flash flood warnings in parts of eastern North Carolina, where a high risk of rip currents was posted for several beaches, Xinhua news agency quoted USA Today report as saying.