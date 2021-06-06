Tropical storm leaves Philippines with 9 dead

Choi-wan dissipated into a tropical depression after lashing several regions in the Philippines starting Tuesday, the state weather bureau said on Saturday.

Manila, June 6 (IANS) Tropical storm Choi-wan moved away from the Philippines after leaving at least nine people dead and one other missing.

It added that the tropical depression "is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility".

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the storm affected nearly 94,000 people in nine regions in the main Luzon Island, the central and southern Philippines.

The storm caused over 86 million pesos ($1.8 million) in damage to agriculture and 53.7 million pesos ($1.1 million) in damage to infrastructure, the agency added.

Typhoons and tropical storms regularly batter the Philippines, claiming hundreds of lives and cause billions of dollars in damages.

