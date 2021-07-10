Trouble for top CPI-M leader Sudhakaran as probe announced

Thiruvananthapuram, July 10 (IANS) When it comes to wielding the axe of discipline, none can beat the CPI-M and it has no qualms when it comes to announcing probes, even against its top leaders and one such probe has been announced on Saturday.

A two member committee consisting of senior party leaders K.J. Thomas and Rajya Sabha member Elamaram Kareem was appointed by the party state committee on Saturday to probe the manner in which Sudhakaran conducted himself in the responsibility given to him to oversee the assembly election.

Sudhakaran was not given a seat to contest in the April 6 assembly polls and instead he was asked to take charge of the campaign at his home turf -- Ambalapuzha assembly constituency in Alappuzha district.

When the news came that he is not going to get his sitting seat, he was caught on the wrong foot and he went hammer and tongs against what he claims to be a section in the party which celebrated, hearing the news that he was not given the ticket.

Acting CPI-M state secretary A. Vijayaraghavan however, playing it down despite a volley of questions if Sudhakaran's role would be probed, said party has a set procedure to handle complaints.

"We have had complaints from a few places like Pala and Kalpetta, where the party chiefs of our two allies contested and they lost. But you (media) are good at asking questions which bring in the maximum coverage and hence you are anxious of Sudhakaran. A committee will look into all issues and report back," said Vijayaraghavan.

It was the winning CPI-M candidate from Ambalapuzha, H. Salam who was one of the complainant against Sudhakaran and this was first discussed at the Alappuzha district CPI-M committee and then it came before the State Committee which met here in the past two days and the decision was made to appoint the two member committee.

"I do not know why Sudhakaran was absent at the State Committee meeting," replied Vijayaraghavan.

