Trouble over Sara Ali Khan's property, case filed

Talking to IANS, Inspector General of Police, Garhwal, Ajay Rautela said that a case of fraud was filed at the Clement Town police station on Sunday. "Prima facie, the allegations seem justified. We will conduct a detailed probe. So far no one has been arrested."

The IG said that the case has been filed against property dealer Dinesh Juyal, who had negotiated sale of the land in question to a party for Rs 39 crore, and between April 29 and July 4, a sun of Rs 6.25 crore had already been handed over.

According the Clement Town police, Juyal began delaying the registration of the property, and when the buyer talked to the actual owner, it was found out that no sale process had been initiated from their side. The Bimbet family, of which Sara is a maternal descendant, had around 20 bighas of land in Clement Town. Till January 19 this year, it was in the name of Madhusudan Bimbet, the maternal uncle of Sara's mother and former actress Amrita Singh. There was also an ongoing dispute between Amrita Singh and her aunt Tahira Bimbet over the property. However, after the death of Madhusudan Bimbet in January, Tahira Bimbet became the owner, and it was then Juyal stepped in and complicated the matters.