TRS and BJP working together to loot Telangana and its people, says Cong's Revanth Reddy

Speaking to ANI, Reddy said, "Both TRS and BJP walk hand in glove. Both are working together to loot Telangana state. Both of them are trying to mislead and misguide the youth and people of Telangana."He further said that the UPA Government when in power sanctioned Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) to the state of Telangana."If at all Telangana state Government has tried to make it possible, then Hyderabad would receive Rs 2.19 lakh crores of investments", remarked Reddy.Reddy also stated, "ITIR could be a dream project for the development of Telangana state. If the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government would have worked to complete the project, then Hyderabad would have received investments worth Rs 2.19 lakh crores. Nearly about 15 lakhs people would have been able to get employment directly and more 55.9 lakh could get employment indirectly."Reddy said that for the last five years none from the TRS government has submitted any detailed report regarding the ITIR to the Central Government and has not demanded any support from the Central Government.He said, "Back in 2018 and 2019, TRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has questioned the Central Government that when will the ITIR corridor for Hyderabad and how much has been sanctioned for the establishment of ITIR corridor."In response, the then IT Minister said, "A detailed project report of ITIR by the state government has to be submitted to the Central Government. But the State Government has not submitted any report to the Centre. The project that would have been a major step in the development of Telangana has been called off by the Central Government because the State Government is not submitting any detailed project reports to the centre."Reddy further said that Minister K Tarakarama Rao is now alleging that despite writing letters to the central government, the ITIR corridor hasn't been established and the reason for this is Central Government. "KTR has not given any detailed project report to the Central Government and is now blaming the centre for not establishing ITIR corridor in Telangana," he said.Further speaking Revanth Reddy said that, as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, the then UPA government has promised a railway coach factory, a steel plant, a tribal University, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and further a 4,000 Megawatts power project to the state of Telangana but none of the projects has kick-started in Telangana."According to the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, newly formed Telangana state has been promised many other projects and none has been established yet. Moreover, not even one MO from the TRS party has raised questions on these made promises."Further reacting to the KTR's statement to support the ongoing protest at Visakha Steel Plant, Revanth Reddy said, "KTR is a Paper Tiger. Just to be on news KTR says bigger statements. For the upcoming Graduate MLC elections, KTR needs the graduate votes of Andhra Pradesh people working in Telangana and that is why he is pulling Visakha Steel Plant into this."He further said, "TRS party has completely surrender themselves to the Modi Government. Forget what's happening in Andhra Pradesh, why hasn't KTR spoken about the Bayyara Steel Plant promised to the Telangana State and many other projects that have been promised to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act. None of these has been kick-started in the last 7 years. This shows that TRS has completely surrender themselves to the Modi government."Speaking about the upcoming assembly election in the four states and one union territory of India, Reddy told ANI, "People of India have started losing their hope in Modi Government. People are no more interested in this Government."Diesel, petrol and cooking gas prices are skyrocketing day after day and further for more than 100 days, the farmers having to protest at the borders of Delhi against the three farm bills. More than 200 people have sacrificed their lives during the protest. People are going to teach Modi a befitting lesson in the assembly elections that are going to be held in Assam, West Bengal, Kerela, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry", he added.A total of 824 assembly constituencies shall be going for polls in four states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam-- and the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry.The polling in these states will start on March 27 and end on April 29. The counting of votes for elections to four states and one UT will be held on May 2. As many as 18.68 crore electors will cast vote at 2.7 lakh polling stations in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)