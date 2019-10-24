TRS candidate Reddy leading in Huzurnagar assembly bye-election

Huzurnagar (Telangana) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate S Saidi Reddy is presently leading in the Huzurnagar assembly bye-election by more than 31,982 votes.



The counting for the by-election started this morning at 8 AM. Reddy is leading now by 31,982 votes over his Congress rival N Padmavathi Reddy.





Following this, TRS supporters and followers started celebrating at the TRS office in Warangal. Cabinet Minister in Telangana government Errabelli Dayakar Rao also joined in.



As of now, the TRS candidate has secured 84,003 votes, while the Congress candidate Padmavathi has got 52,021votes and the BJP candidate Dr Kota Rama Rao has 1,686 votes.



On October 18, Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit wrote to Election Commission seeking disqualification of Reddy for allegedly violating the election expenditure limit.



The BJP had requested the commission to disqualify the TRS candidate under Section 77, Clause-1 of the Representation of People's Act. (ANI)

