TRS government in Telangana is anti-SC,ST, says Congress

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2 (ANI): Senior Vice President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Mallu Ravi on Monday said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Government in the state is against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.



Briefing mediapersons, Ravi said: "TRS-led Telangana government is working against the development of SC and ST. It is complete anti- SC and ST. The Congress party during the UPA rule have worked for the empowerment of SC and ST community in the country. The allotted lands to the SC and ST community of the state during the UPA regime for their development are now being taken away from them by the current TRS government."

He said a campaign named 'Dalita Girijana Atmagurava Dhindora' will be initiated by the Congress Party from Indervelly village in Adilabad district of Telangana from August 9 and will last till September 17.

"The Congress party has taken up the 'Quit India Movement' before the Independence, on the same day this campaign will also be initiated against the TRS rule in Telangana. This campaign will aware people of the anti-Dalit activities of the TRS government in the state of Telangana," added Ravi.

He said the reservation for SC and ST communities in various fields including employment, education and political system, was initiated by the Congress Party. These reservations were brought in for the empowerment of SC and ST.

"Promises were made by the TRS government during the 2014 elections of giving 3 acres of land to the Dalits and constructing double bedroom flats for the Dalit beneficiaries in the state have not been fulfilled yet. Even after announcing Rs 65,000 crores for the development of Dalits, the Telangana government has not spent a single penny from it," stated Ravi.

On Padi Kaushik Reddy who recently left Congress to join TRS, Ravi said his nomination for the MLC has been preplanned by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

"While being in Congress Party, Kaushik Reddy spoke against Etela Rajender as dictated by the TRS chief KCR. It was all pre-planned. The name of Kaushik Reddy has been enlisted for MLC by setting aside all those who have fought for the Telangana state," alleged the Congress leader.

Ravi appealed to the TRS leaders who took an active part in the Telangana Agitation to come and join the Congress Party.

He further said the unemployed youth of Telangana are committing suicide due to lack of employment opportunities in the state and the Chief Minister has spoken nothing about this issue in the recently held Cabinet meeting. (ANI)

