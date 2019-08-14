TRS govt not acting against Owaisi because of Muslim appeasement: BJP leader Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The BJP has alleged that the TRS government in Telangana is not acting against the AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, despite the duo making 'provocative' statements, because of its Muslim appeasement policy.

"The TRS party and the state government is not taking action against both. It is a classical example of appeasement policy and TRS Muslim appeasement have gone upto the extent that they have started abusing Hindus. They want to show to the Telangana Muslim that they are more pro-Muslim than pro-Hindus," said Ramchander Rao, Member Legislative Council (MLC), BJP.

"They are depended on Majilis and hence cannot take action against them," he added."The BJP condemns the statement of Asaduddin Owaisi that Mahabharata like the situation will be there after the abrogation of Article 370. This is a highly provocative statement and he should take back his statement. BJP's love for Kashmiri people is the same as love for Kashmir. We love Kashmiri as we love Telugu, Tamil, Hindi or any other people. Owaisi said that BJP's love is for Kashmir and not Kashmiri's is highly condemnable and he should take his statement back and apologize from the country," said Rao.AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that he might be killed by the followers of Nathuram Godse, who shot Mahatma Gandhi dead since he is against the abrogation of Article 370, which was recently scrapped by Central the government."They have a love for Kashmir, and not for Kashmiris. They are only concerned with power and not about justice and service. Does Article 19 not apply there? Is this emergency? Those who support BJP are being given internet connection and helicopter for transport. Won't you allow 80 lakh people to do a telephonic conversation?... This government has forgotten the Constitution," he told reporters here. (ANI)