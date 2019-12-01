TRS leader wants death to rapists, asks PM to amend laws

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend laws to ensure death sentence to rape accused "without delay".

"Amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC) so anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on our women and children are given capital punishment without delay and NO option for review time has come to amend archaic portions of our Acts and Laws sir," he tweeted.

On Thursday, a veterinary doctor was found dead at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The police suspect the doctor was sexually assaulted before being charred to death.Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.The TRS leader urged Modi to take up the issue in the ongoing session of the Parliament for discussion.He said, "A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyderabad. And the perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice for Priyanka Reddy Justice delayed is justice denied sir. As the parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority."KTR also asked the prime minister to save the country from "beasts who seem not to fear law of the land"."I appeal to you on behalf of millions of citizens who're aggrieved yet feel helpless and want us lawmakers to raise up to the occasion and deliver expeditious justice," he said. (ANI)