TRS misused power during recent MLC elections: Telangana BJP chief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 22 (ANI): BJP Telangana State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday accused the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of misusing its power during the MLC polls conducted at Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies.



"All the parties that contested the recent MLC elections had aimed to defeat BJP. The TRS party has misused its authority of being in power. They spent hundreds of crores during the election," Sanjay told media here.

"TRS had promised unemployment allowance during the elections of 2018 which is not fulfilled yet. Pay Revision Commission (PRC) must also be increased to the employees compared to that of the last PRC," Sanjay said.

"The state government must release job notification immediately as they had promised earlier," he added.

The Telangana BJP chief further said, "Despite 70 per cent of graduate votes being against the TRS party, they won as votes were split. All the parties that have contested in the graduate MKC election only aimed to defeat BJP.

The MLC elections were held on March 14 in Mahabubnagar- Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates' constituencies. (ANI)