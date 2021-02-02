TRS MLA issues apology for his controversial remarks on backward castes

Warangal (Telangana) [India], February 2 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Dharma Reddy on Monday issued an apology for his statements criticising officers of backward castes.



In a public meeting, Reddy claimed that he made the statements to implement reservation for the people from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

"I request the caste-based unions and others to think with open hearts. I spoke only to promote EWS. I did not ask to reduce any percentage from any reservation caste. I asked for an extra 10 per cent reservation to be given to poor people (EWS Category). If anyone thinks that my statement was wrong and if my statements have hurt them, I would like to take my words back and apologise for my statement. I am sorry for the statements I made," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the TRS MLA stoked controversy by saying that the state has been 'spoiled' by officers belonging to backward castes.

Addressing a meeting in Warangal, the MLA said, "The economically backward people in top castes are suffering so much injustice, they are poorer when compared to other castes and it is visible. Even after getting 99 marks, they could not secure a job and there are such people in this meeting."

Following Reddy's comments, All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Monday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President KT Rama Rao to suspend Reddy for his remarks. (ANI)

