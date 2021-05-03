TRS sweeps urban local body polls

The TRS has captured Siddipet, Kothur, Nakrekal, Atchampet and Jadcherla municipalities and was leading in both the corporations.

Greater Warangal and Khammam Municipal Corporations and five municipalities had gone to polls on April 30.

Hyderabad, May 3 (IANS) Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) swept the municipal elections, capturing five urban local bodies and was leading in two others.

In Siddipet, the TRS has bagged 32 seats while results have been declared for 34 out of 43 wards. The BJP and others won a seat each.

In the 27-member Jadcherla municipality, the TRS won 23 seats. The BJP and the Congress bagged two seats each.

In 20-member Atchampet, the TRS won 13 seats. The Congress finished second with six seats while the BJP secured a single seat.

In Nakrekal, the TRS won 11 of the 20 seats. The Congress won two seats while independents were elected from seven wards.

In the 12-member Kothur municipality, the TRS won seven seats. The Congress bagged five seats.

In the 66-member Warangal Municipal Corporation, the TRS was leading with 27 seats. The BJP bagged seven wards and the Congress four. Two independents were also elected.

The TRS was also ahead in 60-member Khammam Municipal Corporation by winning 22 seats. Congress was at the second position by bagging six seats. The BJP won a seat while others won a seat each.

About 70 per cent voters cast their votes in seven urban local bodies on Friday.

Polling was also held for the by-elections to four wards in four municipalities and one ward in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A total of 11,59,112 voters including 5,84,963 women were eligible to cast their votes in these elections.

As many as 1,307 candidates including 480 independents were in the fray in two corporations and five municipalities. Fourteen candidates tested their political fortunes in four wards while five candidates were in fray in Lingojiguda ward in GHMC.

--IANS

ms/vd