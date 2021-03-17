TRS trying to suppress opposition, claims CLP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 (ANI): Congress Legislative Party Leader Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday alleged that the Telangana government is suppressing CLP leaders as they are raising the issues faced by the people in the state.



Vikramarka told the media here, "The Telangana Government is trying to suppress our voice when we are trying to bring to the notice of the house regarding the problems that are being faced by the people of Telangana."

"The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)-led state government does not have any democratic spirit in them. They are suppressing the voice of the opposition," the CLP leader said.

He further said, "We have walked out of the assembly session today, as we were not given a chance to put forward our views and opinions there."

He warned that suppressing the voice of opposition is not good for democracy. (ANI)

