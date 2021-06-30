Truck collides with running train near Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 1 (ANI): A truck dashed with a running train while attempting to cross the railway tracks near Patna on Wednesday night.



The truck driver was injured and shifted to the hospital. While the passengers of the train are reported safe.

After the incident, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Danapur and other senior officials rushed to the spot.

"A truck dashed with Patna-Barkakana Special Express between Nadaul and Jehanabad while attempting to cross the railway tracks at an unauthorised location at around 9 pm. The train and all its passengers are reported safe. The truck driver was injured and hospitalised," said East Central Railways.

According to Railways, both the UP and Down lines were cleared at 11:24 pm. Further details awaited. (ANI)

