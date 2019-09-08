Truck driver fined Rs 86,500 under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019

Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A truck driver having a vehicle with Nagaland registration number was fined Rs 86,500 by the Regional Transport Officer in Sambalpur under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The incident took place on September 3, and the truck was released after the driver Ashok Yadav paid a penalty of Rs 70,000 along with producing some documents.



According to a press release from the transport department, "The driver was penalised with a total Rs 86,500 including Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 5000 for allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicle, Rs 5000 for driving without valid driving licence, Rs 56,000 for carrying overload goods (total 42 tonnes, which was extra 18 tonnes from allowed wait) and Rs 20,000 for carrying over-dimension load."

The truck was on the way to Chhattisgarh from Talcher of Anugul District when it was inquired in Sambalpur. (ANI)

