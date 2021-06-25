Truck mows down officer, cop; leaves 4 injured

Mathura (Uttra Pradesh), June 25 (IANS) In a suspected attempt to kill senior officials of the commercial tax department, a canter truck rammed into a personal vehicle of a joint commissioner while he was checking a vehicle on a special input of transportation of ‘silver without paying GST, with his mobile squad team.

The incident took place in Naujheel area in Mathura on Thursday.

While a commercial tax officer Virendra Singh and a constable Kishore Kumar Shukla were killed, joint commissioner Special Investigation Branch (SIB) Manoj Tripathi, Assistant Commissioner Vinay Gupta, driver Vijay Kumar, peon Vinod Kumar sustained grievous injuries.

Anil Rawat, helper of the pick-up vehicle, which was being checked by the officials, was also rushed to the hospital.

The truck driver fled from the spot.

Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said that Tripathi has been admitted at Noida's Fortis hospital and his condition was stated to be critical while other three were stated to be stable and admitted at Kailash hospital.

"I am in constant touch with the Noida district magistrate. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Maant and Circle Officer have also visited the hospital in Noida to meet the family members of the victims," he said.

Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax department, Vinay Asthana told reporters that joint commissioner Tripathi had some information about transportation of silver consignment from Agra to Delhi with GST evasion.

"They parked the vehicles on the side of the expressway and a truck rammed into the personal vehicle of the joint commissioner, when they were standing for checking the papers," he said.

Mathura SSP Gaurav Grover said that the FIR will be registered on the basis of a complaint provided by the department.

"We will probe all the angles," he said.

Inspector General of Agra range Naveen Arora also reached Naujheel police station to inquire about the incident.

--IANS

amita/rs