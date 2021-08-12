Truck transporting Cambodian garment workers crashes, kills 3

The accident took place on Wednesday evening on National Road 41 in Samrong Tong district when the truck transporting a total of 35 workers collided head-on into a brick-carrying truck, reports Xinhua news agency.

Phnom Penh, Aug 12 (IANS) Three Cambodian garment factory workers were killed and 25 others injured after a truck transporting them crashed in Kampong Speu province, the National Police said on Thursday.

"Three persons were killed and 25 others injured, including 17 in serious conditions," the National Police said on its website.

The injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals and the National Social Security Fund would take responsibility for the workers' medical expenses.

Transporting workers in open trucks to and from factories is common in the Southeast Asian country.

In March, 44 garment workers sustained injuries when their truck flipped onto its side in southeastern Svay Rieng province.

The country's multi-billion--dollar garment industry comprises about 1,000 factories, employing around 750,000 workers, mostly women.

