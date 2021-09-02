Trucks from Afghanistan to be X-rayed at Attari border

Aditya Mishra, the Chairman of the Land Ports Authority of India, confirmed about the first RDE at the Attari border.Explaining the concept, Mishra said, "The device is called a full-body truck scanner in which entire trucks pass through. It is basically an X-ray of a truck to detect any smuggling of arms, ammunition, or other illegal articles. It will also catch smuggling of any radioactive materials."He added that the machines will help the border guarding forces to detect and deter illicit trafficking or smuggling of radioactive materials across the international border.Trade with Pakistan is suspended but trucks from Afghanistan via Pakistan are entering the country through the Attari border. Every day, around 30 trucks of dry fruits and fruits from Afghanistan cross the Attari border.An official said that India has trade via a land route with Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Pakistan and Afghanistan (via Pakistan). There is no trade with China through land routes.Notably, seven more RDEs are also in the pipeline. The Land Ports Authority of India will install these RDEs at the ICPs at Attari (Pakistan border), Petrapole, Dawki, Agartala and Sutarkani (Bangladesh Border), Moreh (Myanmar border) and Raxaul and Jogbani (Nepal border).A tender for installing RDE at all the remaining ICPs on the borders has now been finally issued by the government a few days back. (ANI)