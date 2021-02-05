Trudeau's remarks on farm laws may damage ties: Centre

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said this in a written reply to an unstarred question put by Shiv Sena member Anil Desai in the Upper House of Parliament.

Desai had asked: "Is the government aware of the intervention in India's internal affairs by the Prime Minister of Canada's comments against farm laws passed by Indian Parliament? Does the government of India consider it unfair and unnecessary? If so, has any protest been lodged with Canada and if the Canadian authorities have responded on this matter?"