True democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader: Yogi Adityanath on Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his tribute to Jaitley, who passed away at AIIMS here on Saturday termed him as "a true democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader."

"Arun Jaitley ji will be remembered as a great human being, legal luminary and an outstanding parliamentarian who served the nation selflessly throughout his life. He was a true democrat who fought Emergency as a student leader," Adityanath tweeted.

"As a Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ji steered landmark reforms - GST and The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. His passing away is very saddening. It is a big loss to the nation and to the party and a personal loss to me," he added.While talking to media here, Adityanath said, "Demise of Arun Jaitley is huge loss to BJP and as well as entire nation. He was a sensitive man. He handled all the ministries with great efficiency."Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi earlier this month after he complained of restlessness. He was placed under observation at the hospital's Cardio-Neuro-Centre.Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then also went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009.He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. (ANI)