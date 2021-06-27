'True grit': A woman who transformed from lemonade-seller to cop

Thiruvananthapuram, June 27 (IANS) Annie Siva is a proud Sub-Inspector of Police at Kerala's Varkala police station, under whose jurisdiction comes the famous Sivagiri Mutt founded by Sree Narayana Guru, one of the main spiritual leaders of the state who led a renaissance movement against caste, untouchability, and the necessity of education, leading to the all-round development of the state.

But what is remarkable that Annie, 31, who joined the Kerala Police as a Sub Inspector on June 25, was, ten years back, selling ice cream, candies and lemonade for a living at the same place near the Sivagiri Mutt.

Her complex story is also one of grit, determination, and self-confidence.

At the age of 18, she left her home to live with her college mate as she began graduation at Kanjiramkulam Government College, Thiruvananthapuram. However, her life turned for the worse after her liv-in partner left her and she, with her six-month-old boy Sivasurya, had to fight her life alone.

Her family did not let her back but was allowed to stay in a shanty adjacent to her grandparents' home. Not to be cowed down, this gritty woman did all sorts of jobs, starting off her career by selling soap and detergent powder door to door. Then she turned to become an insurance agent, delivered groceries in a two-wheeler in the households, and did many other jobs for her, and her son's survival.

Annie also had her cropped her hair like men.

Along with working, she, studying privately, completed her graduation in Sociology and joined a training institute for the Kerala State Public Service Commission at Thiruvananthapuram in 2014, cracked the police constable examination in 2016 and joined service. She appeared for the officers exam in 2019, cracked it and after training for one and half years is now a Sub Inspector of Police.

Annie said: "Ten years before I was selling icecream, candies, and lemonade, and now I am the Sub Inspector at the same place. What more revenge can I take against my yesterdays."

In a state where women are now coming in the news for all the wrong reasons with back to back dowry deaths and many killing themselves over harassment at in-laws', Annie Siva's story is one of inspiration, adventure, determination and willpower.

